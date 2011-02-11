HS Coach: Gut feeling is Clowney favoring SC

By Rick Henry - bio | email

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Carolina and Clemson football fans and coaches are hoping for some sweet news on Valentine's Day.

Both schools want to win the Clowney sweepstakes.

Clowney is the nation's number one high school football player. The South Pointe defensive end has delayed the announcement of where he'll attend college to Monday, nearly two weeks after signing day.

WIS News 10's Rick Henry sat down with his former high school coach to talk about the madness surrounding Clowney's recruitment.

Bobby Carroll has been the football coach at York High School for less than one month. He coached at South Pointe for six years and witnessed first-hand the recruiting circus surrounding Jadeveon Clowney. "We'd have four and five Division One coaches at spring practice," said Carroll.

"We've had Florida State, North Carolina, South Carolina Clemson, Alabama," said Carroll, "We've had all those coaches within 15 minutes of each other come to the school and visit."

Carroll said it's evident how badly college coaches want to land the nation's number one recruit. "It's almost like they were standing in line," said Carroll, "It's just amazing that grown men do some of the things they do to meet a kid or talk to a kid five minutes."

Carroll said he believes Clowney is favoring South Carolina. "In my gut feeling that's where I always thought he was gonna go, and I still have a big feeling of that today," said Carroll, "But Coach Spurrier, he did something at South Carolina that hasn't been done in a long time. He's got the state fired up. He's got South Carolina fans fired up."

Carroll thinks the recent hiring of Marion Hobby as Clemson's defensive ends coach is a plus for the Tigers.

He said wherever Clowney winds up, he'll start right away.

