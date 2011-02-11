Volunteers building new life for army veteran

BLYTHEWOOD, SC (WIS) - An Army Sergeant hurt while serving overseas will have a new place to call home soon.

He honorably served his country doing three tours in Iraq until an IED explosion took both of his legs and severely injured his right hand. Now the community said they want to serve him in a big way.

He was greeted with a hero's welcome. More than a hundred volunteers came out Friday to give Staff Sergeant Ronell Bradley the one thing he nearly died for, fighting for us to keep freedom. The army veteran may have lost both of his legs but never his spirit. He couldn't help but smile as he nailed the first piece of wood to the foundation of what will soon be his new home and new beginning. "Wow this is unbelievable," said SSG Bradley, "Right now, where I currently live, I can't be independent. I have to be dependent on my family for everything."

But once the handicap accessible home being built in Lake Carolina has been completed that will come to an end. "The community sees this as a new home, but it's so much more than that because it allows them freedom."

One of the organizers Larry Gill who was injured himself while serving said he may no longer be able to protect his fellow soldiers in the field but with the community, he can help them build a new way of life when they return home.

Organizers said the project will take about 90 days to complete, but they will need the help of volunteers throughout. If you would like to find out how you can get involved, click here.