Car smashes into concrete barrier, killing driver - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Car smashes into concrete barrier, killing driver

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A 33-year-old Hopkins man died after an accident on Interstate 77 in Lexington County, near Cayce.

It happened around 3:15pm by mile marker three.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said Mimi Joe Marshall was driving a 2000 red Dodge Neon that went off the right side of the road and struck a concrete wall. The car then proceeded down an embankment and hit a tree.

Troopers said the driver was wearing a seat belt and was not ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

