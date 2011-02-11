Special group of athletes hit the basketball court

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS)- 21 Special Olympic athletes from Pleasant Hill Middle School hit the court for a basketball tournament Friday.

The entire school created a tunnel of support to see them team off.

Overall, eight teams participated in the tournament at Airport High School.

Officials said the student-athletes had a great time and walked away with lots of blue ribbons. WIS News 10 would like to congratulate them.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.