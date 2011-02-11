Crimestoppers tip leads to arrest of armed robbery suspect - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Crimestoppers tip leads to arrest of armed robbery suspect

Joshua Murray (Source: Columbia Police Department) Joshua Murray (Source: Columbia Police Department)

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a Crimestoppers tip led officers to arrest a suspect who robbed a convenience store on February 6th.

25-year-old Joshua Murray of Irmo was wanted for armed robbery and petit larceny.

Police Chief Randy Scott said Murray entered the store on Bush River Road around 5:00am and approached the counter. He said Murray proceeded to tell the worker he had a gun and ordered the individual to give him money from the cash register. Murray then fled the scene.

Murray surrendered himself to police Thursday afternoon at the department's headquarters. He is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

