Man shows gun at USC ATM, campus urged to be cautious

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - University of South Carolina police are urging members of the campus community to be on alert after an attempted armed robbery on campus Thursday.

University officials say an armed man tried to steal money from somebody near the ATM machine located at Russell House near the Thomson Health Center Thursday evening.

The suspect presented a firearm and demanded money, according to police. A good description of the subject is not available, but students, faculty and visitors to the Columbia campus are urged to exercise caution.

The USC Division of Law Enforcement and Safety is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

