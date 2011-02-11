Man wants to drop appeals in SC woman's murder

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - A man on federal death row for killing a South Carolina woman says he wants to drop his appeals.

Chadrick Fulks says in a letter filed in federal court this week that he respects a federal judge's denial in August of his request for a new trial.

Fulks pleaded guilty and co-defendant Brandon Basham was convicted of kidnapping and killing 44-year-old Alice Donovan during a two-week crime spree after they escaped from a Hopkins County, Ky., jail in 2002.

Both men were sentenced to death by federal juries, and the U.S. Supreme Court has turned down their individual appeals.

Fulks and Basham also have pleaded guilty to killing a West Virginia woman, 19-year-old Marshall University student Samantha Burns, during their spree.

