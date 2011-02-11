Gov. Haley surprises students with a visit - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gov. Haley surprises students with a visit

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - Second graders at Satchel Ford Elementary got a surprise Friday. Governor Nikki Haley stopped by for a visit.

Haley told the class that she's proud of them and wants them to be successful. Haley was there for the school's "very important people" day. Parents and grandparents who were already in the classroom were as excited as the kids to see their new governor.

Haley was the surprise guest of Sally Branton Crawford, the daughter of Haley's campaign adviser Marisa Crawford. "I just feel so happy because my classmates are happy and they were just running around crazy," said Sally.

The children surrounded Haley for autographs, hugs, and pictures. Haley said the school is an example of great public education in the state.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved. AP contributed to this report.

