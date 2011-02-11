Man jumps out of moving car to avoid arrest

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A man who jumped out of a moving car and ran from an officer Friday morning had to be tasered to be taken into custody.

Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott said a South Region officer, while on patrol during the early morning hours Friday, noticed a vehicle traveling on Harden Street without tail lights. As the officer caught up to the car to conduct a traffic stop, 32-year-old Brandon Reshard Burden jumped out of the vehicle while it was still moving and ran away from the officer, according to Scott.

The officer pursued Burden on foot ordering him to stop. When the officer caught up to the suspect, Burden reached inside his jacket pocket attempting to retrieve something, according to Scott.

The officer, out of fear for his safety, deployed his taser after commanding Burden to stop. Burden continued resisting after being shocked by the taser and two additional officers had to help make the arrest.

Burden is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine within Proximity of a School, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of MDMA (Ecstasy), Driving Under Suspension, Failure to Stop on Police Command, Resisting Arrest and several traffic violations.



He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.



Chief Scott encourages the community to report any drug activity to the Columbia Police Department at 803-545-3500, or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

