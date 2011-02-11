Infant left in toilet will go to foster family

GREENVILLE, SC (AP) - The state Department of Social Services has selected a foster family for the newborn baby boy abandoned in a toilet at a South Carolina arena.

Department spokeswoman Marilyn Matthews announced on Thursday that the family had been chosen. No other details about the family were available.

The infant remains hospitalized in good condition.

Authorities charged 24-year-old Jessica Blackham with one count of felony child abuse and one count of unlawful neglect toward a child. Her bond was set at $30,000, and jail records indicate she has been released. If convicted of both charges, she could face up to 30 years in prison.

Blackham's mother said her daughter had amnesia and couldn't remember what happened as the family attended a circus performance at BiLo Center in Greenville one week ago.

Related story:

Father in baby-in-toilet case says mom knew she was pregnant

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.