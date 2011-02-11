SC Forestry agency gives community safety money

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (AP) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission is giving a $29,000 grant to a North Myrtle Beach community that was heavily damaged in a 2009 wildfire.
Commission spokesman Scott Hawkins says the money will be presented to the Barefoot Resort Community on Friday afternoon.
The fire burned more than 19,000 acres and damaged or destroyed more than 170 homes.
Hawkins says the money from the Firewise program will be used to help cover the costs of a number of steps taken to reduce fire danger in the community.
Those steps include removing underbrush and dead or stressed trees within 100 feet of homes. The commission's Mike Bozzo says residents cleared about 200 acres.
