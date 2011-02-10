Usher, Akon to headline at Colonial Life Arena - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Usher, Akon to headline at Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Multi-platinum recording artist Usher is making his first-ever appearance at Colonial Life Arena on May 1 at 7:00 p.m.  By overwhelming popular demand, Usher has added a second North American leg to the worldwide "OMG Tour" that has been selling-out arenas across the globe.  Usher will showcase his signature brand of hit-filled R&B-infused pop, and will share the stage with special guest superstar Akon.

Ticket prices range from $29.50 - $95, and go on sale Thursday, February 17 at 10:00 a.m. online through www.TWCtix.com, by phone at 1-877-4-TWC-TIX, in person at the Time Warner Cable Box Office at the Colonial Life Arena or at the Columbia Play It Again Sports Store.

On Super Bowl Sunday, 160 million viewers worldwide watched as Usher descended onto the stage as part of an explosive halftime show.  The surprise performance coincided with the announcement that the "OMG Tour" is returning to the United States.  The Chicago Tribune raved that "turning the arena into his own house of Usher, the singer celebrated his R&B dominance of the last 15 years."

Grammy nominated international pop star Akon first rose to prominence in 2004 and has since sold over 10 million albums worldwide.  He is the first solo artist to hold both the number one and two spots simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100 charts—an achievement he attained twice.  In 2007 alone, Akon won the American Music Award for Favorite Soul R&B Male Artist, three World Music Awards, and the Billboard Music Award for Artist of the Year.

The "OMG Tour" comes hot on the heels of Usher's pop chart smash, "DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love," from his recent No. 1 album Versus.  Usher will preview his upcoming tour dates with a performance at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 13th, 2011. For updated tour information and news, visit Usherworld.com and ColonialLifeArena.com. 

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:58:07 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:58:00 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

  • Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:34 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:34:51 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:56:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly