Usher, Akon to headline at Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Multi-platinum recording artist Usher is making his first-ever appearance at Colonial Life Arena on May 1 at 7:00 p.m. By overwhelming popular demand, Usher has added a second North American leg to the worldwide "OMG Tour" that has been selling-out arenas across the globe. Usher will showcase his signature brand of hit-filled R&B-infused pop, and will share the stage with special guest superstar Akon.

Ticket prices range from $29.50 - $95, and go on sale Thursday, February 17 at 10:00 a.m. online through www.TWCtix.com, by phone at 1-877-4-TWC-TIX, in person at the Time Warner Cable Box Office at the Colonial Life Arena or at the Columbia Play It Again Sports Store.

On Super Bowl Sunday, 160 million viewers worldwide watched as Usher descended onto the stage as part of an explosive halftime show. The surprise performance coincided with the announcement that the "OMG Tour" is returning to the United States. The Chicago Tribune raved that "turning the arena into his own house of Usher, the singer celebrated his R&B dominance of the last 15 years."

Grammy nominated international pop star Akon first rose to prominence in 2004 and has since sold over 10 million albums worldwide. He is the first solo artist to hold both the number one and two spots simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100 charts—an achievement he attained twice. In 2007 alone, Akon won the American Music Award for Favorite Soul R&B Male Artist, three World Music Awards, and the Billboard Music Award for Artist of the Year.

The "OMG Tour" comes hot on the heels of Usher's pop chart smash, "DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love," from his recent No. 1 album Versus. Usher will preview his upcoming tour dates with a performance at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 13th, 2011. For updated tour information and news, visit Usherworld.com and ColonialLifeArena.com.

