Woman escapes as 15 dogs and cats die in NC mobile home fire

Woman escapes as 15 dogs and cats die in NC mobile home fire

By Jeff Rivenbark

PINEVILLE, NC (WBTV) - More than a dozen dogs and cats died in a mobile home fire in Pineville early Thursday morning.

The fire happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 12000 block of Buxton Drive which is located off Highway 521 near Ballantyne Commons Parkway.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fully involved mobile home fire. The fire appears to have started in the kitchen area.

Officials said a woman who lived inside the home escaped with minor injuries.  Paramedics treated her at the scene.

Fifteen dogs and cats inside the home died in the fire.  Animal control was called in to remove the carcases.

Officials are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

