Ethics panel cites SC Lt. Gov. on 3 reports

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - South Carolina ethics regulators have cited Lt. Gov. Ken Ard for late, incomplete and missing campaign finance reports.

State Ethics Commission letters sent to Ard last week said an October 2009 form was filed late while he ran for lieutenant governor. A second letter says he failed to file an October 2008 report while he ran for re-election to Florence County Council. A third letter says Ard was repeatedly asked to correct an incomplete form filed in July 2009 but did not.

Each of the letters assess a $100 fine.  

The commission has also asked Ard to explain nearly $25,000 his campaign spent since he won the office in November. That includes spending at a computer store and dress shop.

Ard did not immediately respond to telephone messages Thursday morning.    

