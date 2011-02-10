Atone from your iPhone: the "Confession" app

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - If you've sinned recently, there's now an app for that. Confession: A Roman Catholic App for churchgoers can now be downloaded on iPhones and iPads.

The software was developed by Little iApps and is intended bring Catholics back into the fold and help those already devote through the process of repentance.

The app includes a "personal examination of conscience," a password protected profile and a step-by-step guide to the sacrament.

It is not intended to act as a substitute for confession. By nature (and by canon law) confession must be made in-person and no sacraments can be paid services.

The Confession app costs $1.99.

Father Bob, pastor of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wilmington, NC says that technology can, and should, play and important role in religion - just not for dissolving sins.

Father Bob says there's nothing wrong with engaging in an outlet that provides a cathartic experience of getting one's sins "off their chest," so to speak. However, according to him, the activity should be solely for mental health and not deliverance.

