Still no suspects in Columbia murder, five years later - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Columbia man was gunned down and robbed in his own home five years ago, but no one has been caught. The victim's mother is pleading for your help.

"Sometimes it's hard for me to talk about him," said Darien Jones' mother, who asked to stay anonymous. "It's hurts."

Jones' mother feels the pain of her son's death every single day. "It's been kind of aggravating it really have been worrying and everything, wondering if I will ever find out what happened to my son," she said.

Investigators say Jones was robbed and shot inside his apartment on old manor road in Columbia. Jones' mother still remembers the moment she heard the news. "About 30 minutes later, I got a call from his girlfriend that he'd been shot," said Jones' mother. "If I want to see him alive I better come on to Richland Memorial Hospital."

She never made it in time. Investigators don't have a clear motive behind the shooting, and they're hoping you may know who shot him. It's the burning question his mother has lived with for the last five years.

"As long as you have breath in your body you never forget about it," she said. "Every day of my life, I always think about Darien. I say, 'Lord, what happened to my son?'"

Nearly two weeks after Darien's murder, another robbery took place at the Park Apartments nearby. Investigators believe the two could be related.

If you have information on either incident, call Crimestoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC.

