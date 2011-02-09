Police looking for convenience store robber

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Police are asking for the community's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

On Sunday, February 6, around 5:00 a.m., police responded to an armed robbery at the Murphy USA store at 1330 Bush River Road.

According to Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott, an employee of the store said that the suspect entered the store, retrieved an item and approached the counter as if to purchase it. Then the suspect placed his hand in his jacket pocket and said he had a gun, but a gun was never seen, according to investigators. The suspect ordered the employee to give him the money from the cash register and he then fled from the store on foot.

The suspect is described as a male approximately 6'05", weighing 250 lbs, with red hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the identity of the subject pictured is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Your anonymous tip could earn you a cash reward leading to an arrest.

