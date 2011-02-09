Police looking for convenience store robber - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Police looking for convenience store robber

Source: Columbia Police Department Source: Columbia Police Department
Source: Columbia Police Department Source: Columbia Police Department
Source: Columbia Police Department Source: Columbia Police Department

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Police are asking for the community's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

On Sunday, February 6, around 5:00 a.m., police responded to an armed robbery at the Murphy USA store at 1330 Bush River Road.

According to Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott, an employee of the store said that the suspect entered the store, retrieved an item and approached the counter as if to purchase it.  Then the suspect placed his hand in his jacket pocket and said he had a gun, but a gun was never seen, according to investigators.  The suspect ordered the employee to give him the money from the cash register and he then fled from the store on foot.

The suspect is described as a male approximately 6'05", weighing 250 lbs, with red hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the identity of the subject pictured is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.  Your anonymous tip could earn you a cash reward leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:58:07 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:58:00 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

  • Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:34 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:34:51 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:56:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly