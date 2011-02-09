Inmate charged with threatening Mark Sanford

BISHOPVILLE, SC (WIS) - An inmate at a South Carolina prison is charged with threatening the lives of former Governor Mark Sanford and his family, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.



Gerald M. Evans, 49, of Bishopville, is charged with threatening the life of a public Official. According to a SLED arrest warrant, Evans threatened Sanford in a handwritten letter in October 2010 while Evans was incarcerated at the Lee Correctional Institution in Lee County.

Authorities did not release details of the letter.

Evans began serving a 30-year sentence for armed robbery in 1994, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections website. The website shows Evans had been scheduled to be released in 2013.

Sanford left office in January.

