Zoo poo on sale now!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – Cold winters often mean bigger meals for the animals at Riverbanks Zoo; so, as expected, this winter zookeepers have scooped a ton of poop. With such a big stink, the Zoo is ready for some relief!

Bulk orders of Riverbanks comPOOst are on sale now and will be ready for pick up on Friday, March 11, between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

These heavy-duty loads (about one cubic-yard each) should be ordered in advance online at www.compoost.org. Quantities are limited, so purchase yours today.

Riverbanks comPOOst is an all natural, composted Zoo poo, effortlessly produced by some of the Zoo's most famous animals: elephants, giraffes and zebras.

