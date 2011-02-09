Woman dies after driving into stopped 18-wheeler - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Woman dies after driving into stopped 18-wheeler

RICHLAND COUNTY (WIS) - A woman is dead after her car ran into the back of an 18-wheeler, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the woman as  36-year-old Latoya C. Mosley of Hopkins. The accident happened around 8:30 Tuesday night at the intersection of Bluff Road and Flamingo Drive.

Watts said Mosley was apparently on her way to work, traveling inbound on Bluff Rd. A tractor trailer truck was turning into a business on Bluff at the time and the pick up truck Mosley was driving struck the right rear of the trailer as it turned, according to Watts.

Troopers said the woman's car then hit a fire hydrant and another parked car. The woman died about an hour later at the Palmetto Richland Hospital.

It is not clear what caused the woman to hit the truck.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

