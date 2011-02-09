Police: Fire official had sex with helpless woman - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Police: Fire official had sex with helpless woman

Corey Grumelot (Source: WYFF) Corey Grumelot (Source: WYFF)

GREENWOOD, SC (AP) - A Greenwood County fire official has been arrested and accused of having sex with a woman who was incapacitated by medication she had taken.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says 39-year-old Greenwood County fire coordinator Corey Randolph Grumelot is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Police say Grumelot used a county vehicle to drive the 26-year-old woman to a motel room where he had sex with her. Authorities say Grumelot then drove the woman to a hospital and lied to staffers there about where and how he met her.

Police say the woman was under the influence of medicine that rendered her mentally incapacitated and physically helpless.

It wasn't immediately clear if Grumelot had an attorney.

