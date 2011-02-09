Two dead, two children hurt in crash - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Two dead, two children hurt in crash

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Two people are dead following a Tuesday night car crash.  Two 8-year-old children were also seriously injured in the crash.

The Aiken County coroner said the accident happened shortly before 10:00 p.m. on Cooks Bridge road.  He says the driver, 49-year-old Henry Reedy, died after the car he was driving ran off the road and struck several trees. 

The coroner says a passenger in the wreck died as well but he is not identifying that person at this time. 

There were 3 other passengers in the car including a woman and two 8-year-old children.  None of them were wearing seatbelts, according to the coroner.  They were transported to an Augusta hospital in serious condition.

According to the Highway Patrol the car was heading south on Cooks Bridge road near Beaver Dam road when it ran off the right side of the road.  The car then struck a tree, overturned and hit another tree, according to the Highway Patrol.

Both the deceased driver and passenger were not wearing their seatbelts properly and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

