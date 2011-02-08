Black lawmaker: "Brothers" don't work as hard as Mexicans

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - An African-American lawmaker in South Carolina says stricter illegal immigration laws would hurt the state because blacks and whites don't work as hard as Hispanics.

State Sen. Robert Ford made his remarks Tuesday during a Senate judiciary committee debate over an Arizona-style immigration law. The Charleston Democrat provoked nervous laughter after he said "brothers" don't work as hard as Mexicans.

Ford added that "the brothers are going to find ways to take a break. Ever since this country was built, we've had somebody do the work for us."

He then said whites also don't work as hard.

The executive director of the state GOP called on Ford to apologize.

The leader of the state NAACP called Ford's wording unfortunate and said everyone has positive and negative traits.

