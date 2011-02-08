Cirque Du Soleil announces Columbia show

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Cirque Du Soleil is bringing its show to South Carolina's capital city.

Cirque's critically-acclaimed production, Alegría, will perform May 11-15 for eight performances at Colonial Life Arena.



Alegría premiered in 1994 and is a Cirque du Soleil classic that has entertained more than 10 million people worldwide. In May 2009, Alegría went on the road, performing the same mesmerizing production, but now in arenas throughout North America.

Alegría features an international cast of 55 performers and musicians from 17 countries and showcases breathtaking acrobatics. Acts include the Synchro Trapeze and the intense and high-energy Aerial High Bars in which daring aerialists fly to catchers swinging more than 40 feet above the stage. The vibrancy of youth is alive in Power Track, a brilliant display of synchronized choreography and tumbling on a trampoline system hidden under the stage floor. In Russian Bars, artists fly through the air and perform spectacular somersaults and mid-air turns, landing on bars perched on the sturdy shoulders of catchers.



ALEGRÍA SHOW SCHEDULE (May 11 – 15, 2011):

• Wednesday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m.

• Thursday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, May 13 at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, May 14 at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, May 15 at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.



Tickets go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10:00 a.m. Ticket prices range from $29.50 to $96.00. They will be available for purchase online at www.TWCtix.com, by phone at 1.877.4.TWC.TIX (1.877.489.2849), or in person at the Time Warner Cable Box Office at Colonial Life Arena and Columbia Play It Again Sports.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.