Gamecock kills CA man during cock fight

BAKERSFIELD, CA (CNN) - Cockfighting turned deadly for a California man when he was stabbed by a razor blade tied to his rooster's leg.
Police say Jose Luis Ochoa died January 30.
"For this one individual, it was an unfortunate accident that occurred," said Tulare County Sheriff's Sgt. Martin King.
Ochoa was apparently trying to catch the rooster when the blade severed an artery in his leg.
Ochoa was taken to a local hospital where he died.
