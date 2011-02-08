SC police seek ID of mom of newborn left in arena

GREENVILLE, SC (WIS) - Police in Greenville are checking security video and asking for public help to find a woman who delivered a baby in an arena restroom.

Greenville police said Tuesday the baby was found in a toilet at the arena Friday night after a circus performance. The child is a white male and is listed in critical condition at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Sgt. Jason Rampey says investigators are looking at surveillance video but are having difficulty because some 10,000 people were attending the circus in the Bi-Lo Center.

The child was found by a cleaning crew after the performance. A member of that cleaning crew called 911 around 11:30 p.m.

Dispatcher: EMS fire, what's the address of the emergency.

Caller: We found a newborn baby in a toilet. Can you please send an ambulance or something?Dispatcher: Is the baby breathing?

Caller: It's breathing. It's newborn. My supervisor take it off from the toilet already. We tried to clean the nose, but not much, we don't anything about it. You know?



The dispatcher then gave the caller instructions on how to care for the baby.

Dispatcher: Without pulling the cord tight, make sure the cord is not wrapped around the baby's neck, okay, and be sure to keep the baby... Is the mother around anywhere?"

Dispatcher: "Just make sure that they can gently wipe off the baby's mouth and nose. Dry the baby off with a clean towel, OK, or a cloth. Just keep the baby wrapped in a clean, dry cloth or towel."

Caller: "Ok. We're doing that right now."

Dispatcher: "Make sure that you cover the baby's head, but not it's face, OK."

The baby was taken to the hospital and treated for hypothermia.

Rampey said evidence in the women's bathroom indicated the baby was born there.

