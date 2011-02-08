Forest Acres standoff ends peacefully - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Forest Acres standoff ends peacefully

Raymond Twork (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center) Raymond Twork (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

FOREST ACRES, SC (WIS) - A man has been taken into custody after keeping police at bay for more than three hours early Tuesday morning.

According to Forest Acres Police Lieutenant Brian Hinson, police responded shortly after 1:00 a.m. to a home on Dubose Drive for a domestic dispute. When they arrived, officers heard shots fired and secured the area.

The suspect's wife and two children were able to escape the home shortly after the area was secured.  

Police say 30-year-old Raymond Twork refused to come out. During more than three hours of negotiation, more shots were fired. A Forest Acres hostage negotiator was eventually able to get Twork to surrender peacefully. 

Hinson said Twork will be charged with criminal domestic violence of a high, aggravated nature, kidnapping, unlawful conduct towards a child, discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

The Columbia SWAT team assisted Forest Acres police in the operation.

Twork was taken to the hospital to be checked out before being booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

