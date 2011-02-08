I-26 reopened after fatal wreck; Highway Patrol investigating - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

I-26 reopened after fatal wreck; Highway Patrol investigating

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol has reopened Interstate 26 after two accidents within a mile of each other, including one fatality Tuesday morning.

Westbound lanes between mile marker 197 and 199 of I-26 were shut down around 9:30 a.m. as emergency workers cleared the accidents. Traffic was backed up to mile marker 201. The road was reopened just before 2 p.m.

According to SC Highway Patrol, a vehicle caught fire, killing one person at mile marker 196. In the same area, two tractor-trailers and three cars were involved in a second accident. The conditions of the victims in the second accident are unknown at this time.

"The Highway Patrol responded to a fatality that occurred just around the 196 mile marker westbound on I-26," Lance Cpl. Bob Beres of the SC Highway Patrol said. "And almost simultaneously, about 20 minutes later, we responded to a collision westbound around the 197 mile marker. It involved two tractor trailers and three vehicles."

