Wintry weather moves quickly through the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Another round of wintry weather moved quickly through Midlands this morning leaving a light blanket of snow in some areas.

This storm was much weaker that the two systems this season that brought us significant accumulations and ice. The system did not have a lot of moisture to work with and adverse impacts of this storm were minimal.

The precipitation started after midnight in the form of rain and sleet and turned to snow in many areas during the early morning hours. Some areas of the Midlands saw up to an inch of snow before the precipitation ended. 1" of snow fell in Newberry, 1/2" to 1" in portions of Orangeburg, Barnwell, Sumter, Bamberg and Calhoun counties with a dusting in other locations.

Because the road surfaces were relatively warm at the start of the precipitation ice had a hard time forming on the roads. There were reports of some slick spots on bridges and overpasses. The accumulation of snow was mostly grassy areas.

All of the precipitation should be gone by lunchtime. The sun will come out Thursday afternoon and highs will climb into the 40s. Any snow accumulations will likely be gone by sunset.

After Thursday, a gradual warming trend is expected the rest of this week and into the weekend. Highs will return to the 60s by Sunday.

Sunshine will dominate your forecast next week with highs approaching 70° in areas.

Track the weather on our First Alert Mobile Weather App available on your iPhone, iPad, and Android phone

Click here for your ZIP code forecast



Meteorologist Ben Tanner

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.