WWII pilot recounts crash-landing of recovered bomber - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WWII pilot recounts crash-landing of recovered bomber

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A World War II plane that crashed 70 years ago in the Upstate is on display at Hamilton-Owens field. The B-25-C bomber crashed in Lake Greenwood back in 1944 during a training mission. Now a pilot who survived the crash is telling his story as he relives that unforgettable day.

"I flew it the last time it flew before we ditched it," said Col. Daniel Rossman. "I was stationed at Greenville Army Air Force Base in South Carolina."

Rossman said his crew's mission for that day was emergency procedures like flying with one engine and fixing stuck landing gear or flaps. "We did an hours worth of single engine operation landings, flaps and gears," recounted Rossman. "By then everybody's pretty hot and bothered, and they said 'well, we've had enough of that. Let me show you what low level's going to be like when you get to combat.' And away we went."

About an hour later, the B-52 was flying over Lake Greenwood. "Just before it happened, I remember looking out and there was a guy standing up in a row boat to my left," described Rossman. "I thought, 'If we're eye to eye, my God, we're too low.' At that point the world erupted. It got very noisy as the props hit the water."

Rossman said he knew the plane was done flying when he saw one propeller was wrapped around the engine and the other rotating very slowly. "I reached up and pulled the hatch," he said. "At that point, the instructor took the airplane and ditched it."

Rossman blacked out in the chaos. "When I came to I was trying to drink Lake Greenwood," he chuckled. "I knew that wasn't going to work."

About 20 minutes later, Rossman says someone approached the floating wreck in a rowboat with an outboard motor to pick up the stranded crew. "An ambulance showed up from Greenville, took us back and was only too happy to tell us 'boy are you guys in trouble, they're really waiting for you to get back,'" said Rossman.

The plane spent nearly 40 years at the bottom of the lake before crews recovered it.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:58:07 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:58:00 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

  • Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:34 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:34:51 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:56:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly