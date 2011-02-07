Family of missing man notified of car wreck two months late - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Jack Kuenzie - bio | email

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - A two-month search for a missing Lexington County man is raising questions about communication between law enforcement agencies and the public.

William Pound, Jr. hasn't been seen since late November. His badly damaged car was found a short time later by the Highway Patrol in Fairfield County, but Pound's family was not told about that discovery until four days ago.

For two full months, the battered, blood-stained VW Beetle sat in a junkyard in Ridgeway. The man who had been driving it when it spun off a curve on Old River Road in Fairfield County never showed up to claim it. 

In fact, 54-year-old William Pound remains missing. That's heartbreaking enough for family members including Joel Davis, who is further frustrated by the fact that no one told them until last Thursday that Pound's car had been found.

"Those feelings are just overwhelming," said Davis. "To really describe what the family is feeling now it's---you know---some of the feelings are anger. And that it would be unconscionable something like this would be overlooked.

The crash happened November 30. Pound had been on his way to see his mother in a Fairfield County nursing home.

It's not clear why the car veered off the roadway and flipped over, but there's even more of a mystery about what happened to Pound, who lived alone in Leesville before the accident.

His family reported him missing on December 8, and 12 days later, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department asked for public help locating him.

Davis says the patrol could have tried harder to contact Pound's family. "Certainly if the way that this particular incident has been handled is the Highway Patrol's standard operating procedure, my personal opinion that standard operating procedure needs to be not just revised -- it needs to be scrapped," said Davis. "It needs to be completely rewritten."

More than two months after the crash, a family member found Pound's glasses still at the scene.

It's not that there haven't been efforts to search for pound. Authorities in Lexington and Fairfield counties have used a helicopter to search areas near Pound's home and the crash site. Divers have looked in lake Murray, and officers have combed the ground around Highway 41.
     
We're waiting for further explanation on the case from the Highway Patrol.

    •   
