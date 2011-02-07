Kershaw students will go to class on Presidents Day, Memorial Day

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Unless legislation is passed to waive certain school makeup days, students in Kershaw County will have class on two holidays this spring.

The Kershaw County School Board voted to make Monday, February 21 a regular school day to make up the day missed on January 12 when schools were closed due to inclement weather. Presidents Day was originally scheduled to be a system wide furlough day, which will now take place on June 1.

KCSD schools were also closed January 13 and 14 because of poor weather conditions. Those days will be made up on Memorial Day and May 31 as indicated on the 2011-12 school calendar.

Superintendent Frank Morgan said that by state law, the designated weather days on a school district's calendar must be used first before the school board can consider lengthening school days to make up the missed time.

Morgan also said that the General Assembly can waive the requirements of making up the missed time. Such legislation has been introduced for Kershaw County but has not yet been approved.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.