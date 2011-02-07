Zais wants to overhaul teacher pay

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - South Carolina schools chief Mick Zais says teachers' salaries should be based on their effectiveness, not their seniority or credentials beyond a bachelor's degree.

The Republican state superintendent wants to move teacher and principal salaries into a pay-for-performance system. A proposal in the House could direct Zais to develop such a plan by Dec. 1.

Zais does not yet have specific numbers. But he told The Associated Press the state's best teachers should be paid much more.

He says teacher salaries should be based on how much students learn during the school year, along with evaluations from their students, parents, principals and fellow teachers.

A teacher advocacy groups says any compensation plan should pay teachers for advanced degrees.

