Thousands of chickens killed after fire at SC chicken farm

RIDGEVILLE, SC (WCSC) – The Dorchester Fire Department was called out to a huge barn fire on Horseford Road in Ridgeville Sunday afternoon.

Fire Officials at the scene said more than 15,000 chickens were killed in the blaze.

Firefighters were only able to save a handful of chickens from the fire that engulfed the 1,000-square foot chicken coop.

Only one coop was totally destroyed in the blaze. The other three coops were not harmed by the flames.

Investigators have not determined the cause of this fire.

Copyright 2011 WCSC. All rights reserved.