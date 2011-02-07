Fresh off Super Bowl: Usher announces Columbia tour stop - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Fresh off Super Bowl: Usher announces Columbia tour stop

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - After surprising an estimated 160 million people worldwide with a "drop in" to the Black Eyed Peas' Super Bowl halftime show, Usher announced that he's adding a new leg to his current tour and it includes a stop in South Carolina.

Usher's surprise performance of his hit song "OMG" with will.i.am Sunday night coincided with the announcement that more cities and dates had been added to his "OMG Tour."

The second leg of the Grammy Award winner's tour will feature special guest Akon and includes a show in Columbia, SC.  The venue and date have not yet been announced.

Organizers say the tour will stop in more than a dozen other cities including Atlantic City, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Ft. Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Orlando, Pittsburgh, San Jose, Toronto, and more.

Usher will perform at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards February 13 and resume his worldwide tour in Paris, followed by three nights at London's O2 Arena and shows throughout Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Details of Usher's Columbia concert are expected to be announced in the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:58:07 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:58:00 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

  • Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:34 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:34:51 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:56:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly