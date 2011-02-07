Fresh off Super Bowl: Usher announces Columbia tour stop

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - After surprising an estimated 160 million people worldwide with a "drop in" to the Black Eyed Peas' Super Bowl halftime show, Usher announced that he's adding a new leg to his current tour and it includes a stop in South Carolina.

Usher's surprise performance of his hit song "OMG" with will.i.am Sunday night coincided with the announcement that more cities and dates had been added to his "OMG Tour."



The second leg of the Grammy Award winner's tour will feature special guest Akon and includes a show in Columbia, SC. The venue and date have not yet been announced.

Organizers say the tour will stop in more than a dozen other cities including Atlantic City, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Ft. Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Orlando, Pittsburgh, San Jose, Toronto, and more.

Usher will perform at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards February 13 and resume his worldwide tour in Paris, followed by three nights at London's O2 Arena and shows throughout Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Details of Usher's Columbia concert are expected to be announced in the next couple of weeks.

