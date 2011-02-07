Fire causes $200,000 in damages to Hardee's restaurant

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Nobody was injured when a fire broke out at a Midlands Hardee's Monday morning.

Employees at the Hardee's on Fairfield Road near Interstate 20 called the fire department around 5:45 a.m. when an electrical outlet in the kitchen started smoking and sparking.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says firefighters quickly got the flames under control, but the fire caused about $200,000 in damages to the building and its contents.

Jenkins said investigators believe the fire started because of an electrical short in or around a biscuit oven.

There is no word on when the restaurant will reopen.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.