Fire causes $200,000 in damages to Hardee's restaurant - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Fire causes $200,000 in damages to Hardee's restaurant

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Nobody was injured when a fire broke out at a Midlands Hardee's Monday morning.

Employees at the Hardee's on Fairfield Road near Interstate 20 called the fire department around 5:45 a.m. when an electrical outlet in the kitchen started smoking and sparking.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says firefighters quickly got the flames under control, but the fire caused about $200,000 in damages to the building and its contents. 

Jenkins said investigators believe the fire started because of an electrical short in or around a biscuit oven.

There is no word on when the restaurant will reopen.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

 

 

