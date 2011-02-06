4 arrested after Kershaw Co meth lab bust

CAMDEN, SC (WIS) - Two men and two women were arrested in Kershaw County Saturday night after deputies discovered four grams of methamphetamine and a meth lab at a lake house on Lake Wateree.

24-year-old Zachary Harkins was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute the drug. 22-year-old Corey Garrison was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine. 22-year-old Megan Smith was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and 24-year-old Carey Rice was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of Schedule II controlled substances.

Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews said all four suspects appear to have ties to North Carolina, but only Harkins and Garrison were wanted out of the state. Harkins was on probation and wanted on traffic warrants while Garrison was wanted on drug charges. North Carolina officials said they won't be extraditing the two suspects.

Around midnight on Saturday, deputies said they received an anonymous complaint of a domestic disturbance at the home and a possible meth lab. When they arrived at the scene, the door was ajar. They said there was a foul chemical odor coming from the home, they could see materials used to smoke illegal narcotics, and they noticed a hole punched in the wall.

After failed attempts to contact someone in the home, narcotics investigators and patrol deputies entered. Sheriff Matthews said they discovered a white powder along with a meth lab and proceeded to obtain a search warrant.

While officers were inside, the four individuals staying at the home drove up. "The four suspects tried to flee and our officers responded quickly and apprehended them," said Sheriff Matthews.

Sheriff Matthews said meth labs are hard to detect, and it's possible the one found could have been producing up to two ounces of meth per day. It equates to a value between $500 and $2,500. "Meth labs are very dangerous," said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews. "The chemicals used to produce this illegal drug are highly toxic and flammable."

