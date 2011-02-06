From Sunday blues to business boost - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

From Sunday blues to business boost

By Tim Pulliam - email

CAMDEN, SC (WIS) -Some would argue that Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest Sunday for alcohol all year.

One year ago in Camden, serving alcohol on Sundays was unheard of. "It's a ghost town on Sundays," said bar owner Jonathan Bazinet.

But that's no longer the case. Sundays are much different for bars in town. Camden's blue laws ended this past November. The rule prevented bar owners, like Bazinet, from serving booze on Sundays. Last year, Bazinet said it watered down profits. "There's no doubt that my business would become more valuable," he said, "I would have more sales, and I hope it would add profits so I could grow my business."

Business is shaking up nicely now at Fatz Grille since the change. The restaurant has been serving more drinks the last three Sundays. Managers said profits are up 12%. "Pretty good, it's been pretty busy, especially the first week or the first Sunday that we did it," said Manager DeAnn Bell, "It was really really busy."

From the mayor's stand point, he said area businesses are getting more requests to serve alcohol. WIS News 10 visited another bar in town. They are in the process of applying for an alcohol permit for Sunday.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:58:07 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:58:00 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

  • Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:34 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:34:51 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:56:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly