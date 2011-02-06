Midlands weather roller coaster this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - When it comes to the weather this week, it will be full of ups and downs. Our First Alert Weather Team said you'll see everything from temperatures in the 50's to possible sleet.

You will notice changes in the weather starting early Monday morning. Clouds will increase during the first half of the day. Expect showers to begin during the afternoon and last through the evening.@ Despite the clouds and showers though, temperatures will only be a few degrees below our average of 57.@ @

An area of low pressure will surge out of the Gulf of Mexico and race north along the Appalachian mountain chain. The attending front driving the rain will sweep across South Carolina early Tuesday morning and bring an end to the wet weather, for now.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be very different from Monday as an area of high pressure builds in from the north and produces cool and dry weather with highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s.@Wednesday evening a frontal boundary will usher in a cold Canadian blast and drop Thursday morning lows below freezing.@

With the cold air in place Thursday, another rainmaker moves into the region from the south.@ This@is a scenario very similar to last week's. For a short time early Thursday morning, there will be a mixture of snow and sleet in the northern Midlands – Newberry, Fairfield, Chester and Lancaster Counties.@ Light accumulation is expected in the northern portion of the counties.@ Rain and sleet is expected in the central Midlands – Richland, Lexington, Saluda, Calhoun, Sumter, Lee and Kershaw Counties. No accumulation is expected.@ Cold rain is expected in the southern Midlands --@ Orangeburg, Calhoun, Barnwell, Clarendon and Williamsburg counties.@ By midday, temperatures are expected to rise above freezing. By the afternoon, we will reach the lower 40's for highs.

The system will clear out just in time for the weekend, and temperatures will rebound into the 50s.

Meteorologist Von Gaskin