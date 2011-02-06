Keeping drunk drivers off the road

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - While authorities are hoping you'll have a good time Sunday night watching Super Bowl 45 with family and friends, they do want to keep drunk drivers off the road.
They said those who are serving alcohol to guests are responsible for them. If their guests do decide to drink, make sure to offer them a cab ride home or let them stay at your place for the night. They also suggested to stop serving alcohol by the third quarter and to substitute it with other drinks, such as coffee.
The Highway Patrol said South Carolina was the third worst state in alcohol-related accidents and wanted to remind drivers that officers will be out in full force Sunday night looking for drunk driving.
