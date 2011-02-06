Winter halfway over

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS)- You may or may not know, but we just passed the halfway mark of winter.

January was a pretty slick month with a couple rounds of snow and ice along with some freezing temperatures.

Then the groundhog didn't see his shadow. That's good news for those of us who are sick of the cold weather. It means a shorter winter. And if you visited the Riverwalk Sunday, it seemed that could be the case.

People said they were hopeful spring was right around the coroner. "I hope so from here on out," said Jim Huntington of Blythewood, "Don't know. The way things are today you never know."

"I guess we'll have three to four weeks of winter because the snow will be gone," said John Loid of Irmo, "The weather change could lead to a few more weeks of winter."

To see if any winter-like tendencies are in our forecast, click on the above weather tab.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.