Investigation shuts down Orangeburg Co nightclub

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - Authorities have shut down an Orangeburg nightclub after an investigation led to a drug arrest along with a number of violations.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office along with several area agencies took part in the investigation at Club 601, which went down Friday night.

A 24-year-old Laurens man was charged with simple possession of marijuana. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell also said the agencies found alcohol and fire safety code violations. He said the club faces at least $2,800 in ABC fines.

Club 601 will remain temporarily closed in light of pending investigations.

Sheriff Ravenell said the nightclub has had a troubled past, including a fatal shooting back in July of 2010.

Sheriff Ravenell was just sworn in as the new Orangeburg County Sheriff on Friday. In an interview with WIS News 10, he said, "On day one I want to come in and sit down and work on a plan with my team and start working on crime in Orangeburg."

