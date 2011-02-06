Downtown Columbia cracks up - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Downtown Columbia cracks up

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A man who wears many hats visited Columbia Saturday night.

The radio personality, author and comic Steve Harvey took no time making himself feel at home, laughing at the Cress building on Main Street and why it's empty.

He took the stage at the Township Auditorium to spread a little laughter in the Midlands, make that a lot of laughter.

Harvey also held a book signing this week in Columbia for his latest book "Straight Talk, No Chaser."

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

