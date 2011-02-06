Blythewood man charged after fatal crash

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A Blythewood man has been charged with felony DUI in a wreck that killed the passenger in his vehicle.

It happened around 4:50 a.m. Sunday morning on Bookman Road near Nature Trail.

Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Jedd Jones said 42-year-old Joe Lewis Wood was driving north when his Ford pick-up truck went off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and ran into a pole, causing the vehicle to overturn.

He said Wood was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to Palmetto Richland Memorial Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The passenger, Roderick O. Simon, was pronounced dead at the scene. Lance Corporal Jedd Jones said the Simon was wearing a seat belt.

While the accident remains under investigation, Lance Corporal Jones said Wood was charged with a felony DUI.

