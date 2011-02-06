One dead, one seriously injured in Orangeburg Co crash - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

One dead, one seriously injured in Orangeburg Co crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - One person died and another was seriously injured after a single car accident in Orangeburg County Saturday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened just before 9:00pm on US 178, seven miles east of Orangeburg.

Lance Corporal Jedd Jones said the driver of a 1997 Lexus four-door went off the right side of the road, lost control of the car, ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

He said the driver and the passenger were not wearing their seat belts. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was airlifted to Palmetto Richland Memorial Hospital with what Lance Corporal Jones called serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

