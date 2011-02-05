Volunteers helping you get money back - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Volunteers helping you get money back

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Some people took advantage of the rainy day and got a headstart on their taxes.

Volunteers, including a young lawyers group, helped folks file their state and federal taxes for free at the Cecil Tillis Center.

The idea was to educate people in lower income brackets on how to get the most back. "A lot of people don't know that they can get tax credits back, earned income tax, dependent tax credit, a lot of credits that they can get that will really help them out, get a few hundred, maybe even a thousand back," said volunteer Eve Ross

The free service will run through mid-April at many locations in Richland, Lexington and Fairfield counties.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

