Man with cerebral palsy inspires Midlands parents

IRMO, SC (WIS) - A church in Irmo served up a large helping of hope for special needs families Saturday.

Gateway Baptist Church hosted the annual Family Connection Conference.

The guest speaker was 29-year-old Kirk Garrett who has lived with cerebral palsy since birth. He is unable to walk and uses a high-tech wheelchair to get around and communicate with people.

He told parents his disability hasn't stopped him from being independent, and some parents told WIS News 10 that's just what they needed to hear. "Just seeing what he's been through....it just gives me a lot of hope," said parent Daphne Sargent.

The conference has been helping families for 17 years. About 350 people attended this year's event.

