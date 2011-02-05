SC teens take part in own Super Bowl

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A group of teens in the Midlands took part in their own version of the Super Bowl Saturday.

They volunteered at more than a dozen local charities for the "Souper" Bowl Day of Caring.

The teens helped box up food for hungry families in the Midlands at Harvest Hope Food Bank.

Tune into the news at 11:00pm to hear from some of the teens.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.