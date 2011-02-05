Midlands businesses to profit from Super Bowl

By Logan Smith - bio | email

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina might not have a home favorite in Sunday night's Super Bowl, but the biggest game of the year still has plenty of Midlands businesses seeing the green of Astroturf and of money.

"We'll have all the TV's on the big game, lots of volume," said Buffalo Wild Wing's Manager Jason Rodenroth.

And you can bet there will be plenty of wings. "We do about 250 wings every 15 minutes," Rodenroth said.

As the economy recovers and more people go out to eat, big-ticket days like the Super Bowl mean a lot to places like Buffalo Wild Wings. "We definitely plan out the week, month around this," he said, "You know, the whole football season is leading up to this point."

While many businesses will see profits before and during the game, once the final whistle blows, others will be waiting to profit from helping you get home. "We expect phones to be off the hook, so it's best to schedule in advance," said Mike Horger of Discount Taxis.

"I expect anywhere from 200 to 300 calls right at the end within the first half-hour of it being over," Horger said.

It's an evening rush that can give small businesses like Discount Taxis a way to expand their clientele.

So whether you're going out or just choosing take-out, the biggest game of the season means local businesses will be scoring big no matter who's playing.

