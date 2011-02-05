South Carolinians explore "Year of Rabbit"

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It was a cultural celebration in downtown Columbia Saturday.

Family Fun Day took place at the Columbia Museum of Art.

Folks there were ringing in the "Year of the Rabbit." They were celebrating the Chinese New Year.

We'd like to thank the museum for sending us pictures of the event. If you have photos of an event you'd like to share, click "Send It to 10" on our Website.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.